Large Businesses Hesitant About Returning To Mykolaiv Region Regional Military Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The large businesses which have relocated are hesitant about returning to the Mykolaiv region, but certain local successes have been achieved.

The relevant statement was made by Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Head Vitalii Kim in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Since the full-scale war started, the Mykolaiv region's industrial production volumes have reduced fivefold. Large businesses have not yet launched operations. During the war, about 260 enterprises relocated to other regions. They spent money on moving and, thus, are hesitant about coming back, waiting for the more favorable conditions. But, local successes have been achieved. Such companies as PepsiCo and Agrofusion resumed operation,” Kim told.

Meanwhile, in his words, small enterprises became more active.

Among other things, the regional military chief expressed his opinion on the revival of shipbuilding industry.

“Today, the Mykolaiv region's shipbuilding industry is in poor condition, just as it was before the war, in fact. The President has set a task to restore this industry, and now we are considering several projects intended to start this process,” Kim noted.

A reminder that over 15,000 different objects had been damaged across the Mykolaiv region since the Russian invasion started. Now, about 30% of them have already been renovated.