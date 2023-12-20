Austria Interested In Iraq's Development Road Project?

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani received the Ambassador of Austria to Iraq, Mr. Andrea Nasi, on Tuesday, on the occasion of assuming his duties as the country's first resident ambassador in Baghdad in thirty years.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, discussions covered various aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen mutual interests, including an anticipated transport agreement between the two nations.

It adds that Austria aims to participate in development plans, infrastructure projects, and the "development corridor", which some have understood to mean the Development Road project .

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)