World's Top Riders Set To Compete At Al Shaqab As Prestigious Doha Tour 2024 Returns

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) has announced the return of the prestigious Doha International Equestrian Tour which will bring together the world's best showjumpers at state-of-the-art Al Shaqab next month.

Taking place for the first time since 2017, the Doha Tour 2024 featuring four legs from January 11 to February 17 is set to give a fitting start to the New Year, which will see the hosting of high-profile equestrian events in Qatar.



The forthcoming Tour to be hosted at Longines Outdoor Arena includes an array of classes with riders eyeing honours in the CSI5*, CSI4*, CSI2* and CSIYH1* contests.

The first leg comprising three classes: CSI4*, CSI2* and CSIYH1* will be held from January 11 to 13. Riders will then compete in CSI4*, CSI2* and CSIYH1* events in the second leg, scheduled from January 18 to 20.

The third leg consisting of CSI5*, CSI2* and CSIYH1* classes will take place from January 25 to 27, before the Tour culminates with the fourth and final leg penciled in from February 15 to 17. The CSI5*, CSI2*, and CSIYH1* events will be held in the last leg.





QEF Secretary General Sheikh Ahmed bin Nouh Al Thani, who is the Chairman of Doha Tour's Supreme Organising Committee, said preparations have been completed to host another major equestrian event in the Qatari capital.



Commenting on the launch of the tournament, Sheikh Ahmed said:“The Doha International Tours embody the state of integration between the relevant sectors to organize an international tournament that will enhance and promote equestrian sports in the region. The State of Qatar is considered as prestigious international destination in the field of equestrianism. The Doha Tours represents an exceptional opportunity to develop and improve the skills of riders, as it brings together an elite group of the best riders in the world who will compete according to the highest recognized international standards in the field of show jumping.”

He added: "The Doha Tours are the culmination of our efforts to enhance sports tourism and promote Doha as the capital of sports, especially since it coincides with a number of international sports tournaments that the country will host next year."

"We are proud to organize this international edition of the tournament, which comes more than six years after the last edition of the Doha rounds that we organized. We believe that this tournament will strengthen our strategic relations with our partners inside and outside the State of Qatar. The event is a testimony of the State of Qatar's commitment towards the promotion of equestrian sports,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

Apart from the action, spectators will enjoy multiple entertainment activities planned during the entire Doha Tour. The price per ticket for the general stands is QR25.