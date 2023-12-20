Could A Direct High-Speed Train Link Between Switzerland And London Soon Be A Reality?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Italiano (it) Un treno diretto ad alta velocità tra Svizzera e Londra potrebbe presto essere realtà?



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Flying to the UK is fairly easy: there are dozens of daily flights from Zurich, Geneva and Basel to cities across the country. Taking a train from Switzerland to London (St Pancras station) is also possible – the fastest and cheapest option is by TGV Lyria and Eurostar – but for all journeys you have to change in Paris between the Gare du Lyon and the Gare du Nord.

When you add on a Métro/taxi ride and check-in and waiting time for your connecting train, the journeyExternal link can start to feel long: at least 7-8 hours from Geneva to London, 8 hours from Basel, 9 hours from Zurich and 9-10 hours from Bern.

Meanwhile, demand for fast international rail links in Europe is high. With the carbon emissions of short-haul flights under the spotlight, many people in Europe have been looking to the continent's extensive rail network to replace short-haul air travel.

Parliamentarian push

Swiss officials and politicians have therefore been closely studying the possibilities of the UK and Switzerland getting better rail links in the coming years.

Earlier this year, Matthias Aebischer, a Swiss parliamentarian from the left-wing Social Democratic Party, filed a postulateExternal link urging the Swiss government to examine with France and the UK how to establish a direct daily rail connection between Basel and London. This would help meet climate objectives and boost tourism, he argued.

“There are already direct rail connections from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam and even with cities such as Lyon and Marseille. It must therefore be possible to do this also for Switzerland, in particular with Basel,” Aebischer wrote.

The government replied that it was“in principle favourable to a direct rail connection between Basel or Geneva and London”. But it explained that any new international rail connections from Switzerland must be organised by the Swiss Federal Railways and a foreign railway company that is willing to invest. The government said it is prepared to examine any relevant applications, but“currently, no such request has been made”.

Aebischer is hopeful that“if everyone pulls together”, a direct connection between Switzerland and London could be possible in less than five years, he told SWI swissinfo.