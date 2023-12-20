Kuwait PM Condoles With China On Quake Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable of condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping on victims of earthquake. (end) aai
MENAFN20122023000071011013ID1107633148
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.