Switzerland Looking To Further Deepen Relations With Azerbaijan, Says Diplomat

Abbas Ganbay

The Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Thomas Stähli, said that he will make maximum efforts to develop cooperation between Switzerland and Azerbaijan in various fields, Azernews reports.

"Holding COP29 in Azerbaijan will draw the attention of the world community to the country."

According to the Ambassador, since he arrived in Azerbaijan, he has noted the manifestation of great interest in Switzerland.

"I aim to further deepen relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan in all spheres. Be it at the political level, Switzerland can contribute to the search for and establishment of lasting peace in economic matters. Besides, Swiss companies can contribute to the diversification of the economy or in the field of sustainable development. Also, we should not forget about the cultural sphere, where projects from Switzerland are always given great attention," the diplomat noted.

Thomas Stähli also emphasised the importance of the upcoming year 2024 for the history of modern Azerbaijan.

"I am looking forward to the year 2024. We are on the threshold of a historic moment: the establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which will have a global impact. I am proud to have witnessed this historic event.

Azerbaijan will also host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the world's largest international conference in 2024, drawing the attention of the world community to the country," the Ambassador noted.

To recall, on October 24, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Switzerland to our country, Thomas Stähli.