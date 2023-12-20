Death Toll From NW China Earthquake Rises To 131

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 20 (KUNA) - The death toll from a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in northwest China's Gansu Province has risen to 131, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported Wednesday, citing local authorities.

The number of victims from the midnight quake includes 18 killed in neighboring Qinghai Province.

The quake also injured at least 980 in the two inland provinces, the report said.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the quake occurred at 11:59 p.m. (1539 GMT) Monday and has a focal depth of 10 km in Gansu's Jishishan County, located about 1,600 km southwest of Beijing.

Battling a cold wave that sent temperatures below minus 10 degrees Celsius and repeated aftershocks, thousands of rescuers are racing against time to search and rescue survivors in the quake-hit regions. (end)

