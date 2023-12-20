Kuwait Expresses Condolences, Solidarity With China Over Gansu's Earthquake

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait expresses its condolences and solidarity with the People's Republic of China over the earthquake that struck the northwestern Gansu Province, Tuesday, which led to the deaths of scores of people, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wednesday.

The Ministry affirmed in a statement, the State of Kuwait's keenness to stand with China in the face of this disaster to overcome its effects as quickly as possible, expressing its condolences to the victims' families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. (end)

tm













MENAFN20122023000071011013ID1107632539