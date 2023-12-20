Egypt Offers Heartfelt Condolences To China Over Deadly Earthquake

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt expressed its heartfelt condolences to the friendly Chinese nation and people in a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, following the devastating earthquake that struck the northwestern province of Gansu, resulting in a large number of casualties.

Egypt declared its full solidarity with the People's Republic of China in coping with the disastrous effects of this tragic incident and extended its condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for all the injured.

State media reported on Tuesday that at least 118 people were killed and 500 injured in a 6.2 magnitude earthquake that hit China's northwestern Gansu province overnight, causing buildings to collapse and rescue teams to struggle to clear rubble amid freezing temperatures.

Local officials said that the quake, which occurred near midnight, killed at least 105 people and injured 400 in Gansu province. State television station CCTV reported that 13 more people were killed and 100 injured in Haidong city in the neighboring Qinghai province.

The official Xinhua news agency said that the quake caused extensive material damage, including house collapses, and forced many residents to flee into the streets.