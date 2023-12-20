Rescue efforts persist in quake-affected provinces of China as death toll reaches 131

(MENAFN) Rescue and relief operations persisted in the earthquake-affected northwestern provinces of China as the death toll rose to 131, state-run media reported on Wednesday.



The 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck China at approximately 11:59 p.m. local time (1559 GMT) on Monday, originating in a township in Jishishan autonomous county in Gansu province, about 63 miles (101 kilometers) from the provincial capital Lanzhou.



The earthquake occurred during nighttime when densely populated areas were sleeping. The casualties included 113 people in Gansu and 18 in Qinghai province, as reported by a news agency.



As of Tuesday evening, 74 individuals had been rescued, and more than 4,000 residents were evacuated. The earthquake resulted in over 780 injuries, with some individuals in critical condition in hospitals.



This earthquake stands as the deadliest in China since 2014 when a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck Ludian county in southwestern Yunnan province, claiming the lives of at least 617 people, with 112 others reported missing.



Witnesses on the ground reported significant damage to houses, roads, and infrastructure in the affected region, along with electricity and water outages in many villages. Local authorities have announced the resumption of traffic on all highways connecting areas severely impacted by the earthquake.

