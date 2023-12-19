Shoukry Participates In Arab-Russian Forum In Marrakech

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry travelled to Marrakech on Tuesday to attend the meetings of the Arab-Russian Forum hosted by Morocco.

This is the sixth session of the Arab-Russian Forum, which was officially launched in 2009 under a memorandum of understanding between the Arab League and Russia, according to Ahmed Abu Zeid, the Foreign Ministry's official spokesperson.

The previous session was held in Moscow in 2019.

Abu Zeid said that the Forum has become more important over the years as a platform for exchanging views and coordinating positions on various regional and international issues, considering the common interests and priorities that bind the Arab and Russian sides in many political, economic, and trade fields.

Shoukry will also hold several meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the forum, which aims to consult on several important regional and international issues, especially the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and how to end it as soon as possible.