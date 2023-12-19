Earthquake Kills 105 People In Gansu, China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2, which occurred in Jishishan
County, Gansu Province in northwestern China on Monday night,
killed 105 people, Azernews reports, citing
Xinhua.
According to the Chinese Center for Seismological Networks
(CENC), the earthquake occurred on Monday at 23:59 Beijing time,
the hypocenter lay at a depth of 10 km. The epicenter of the
tremors was located in the village of Lugou, about 8 km from the
administrative center of Jishishan County.
The earthquake also injured 199 people and damaged 6,381 buildings
in Jishishan. As of 08:00 on Tuesday, 32 aftershocks were recorded,
the magnitude of the largest of which was 4.0, Han Shujun, a
representative of the provincial Department of Emergency
Management, said at a press conference.
The earthquake destroyed some rural roads and led to power and
communication outages in some areas. Due to the urgent repair work
throughout the night, the damaged basic infrastructure was mostly
restored.
The earthquake was also strongly felt in neighboring Qinghai
Province, resulting in 11 deaths, according to earlier reports.
