FRIDGGI Unveils New Alarms Featuring Multi-Delay Functions For Timely Notification Of Open Fridge Or Freezer Doors

FRIDGGI alarms feature adjustable delays and volume levels, providing a customizable and comprehensive security solution for fridges and freezers.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- FRIDGGI , a leading innovator in home security solutions, is thrilled to unveil its latest advancements with the introduction of the "3in1 Alarm" and the "Fridge Door Alarm ." These new door alarms, equipped with adjustable delays and volume levels, redefine the standard for safeguarding our homes.The FRIDGGI 3in1 Alarm with Delay is meticulously crafted to provide a comprehensive security solution catering to diverse needs. Boasting seven adjustable delays from 0 to 5 minutes and six volume levels, users can tailor their alarm settings to align with their preferences and specific requirements.Users can choose between two distinct tones-opt for the gentle chime for discreet yet effective alerts or select the loud siren, ideal for noisy environments and enhanced door security. The chime offers three volume levels (80 dB, 90 dB, or 100 dB), while the siren provides three volume levels (90 dB, 100 dB, or 120 dB), ensuring adaptability to various situations and individual preferences.The FRIDGGI Fridge Door Alarm introduces gentle yet audible chime alerts that repeat when doors are left open or ajar. Featuring four sound modes, including a Loud Mode that emits a 110-decibel siren every four minutes for twenty seconds, this alarm ensures the safety of stored food and maintains peace of mind within the home.Distinguishing itself from standard door alarms, FRIDGGI Alarms offers gentle and audible chime alerts, preventing unintentional door openings. For individuals seeking an elevated level of reassurance in keeping their food fresh and secure in the home fridge, FRIDGGI presents the perfect solution.Customers have enthusiastically praised the practicality and versatility of FRIDGGI Alarms, successfully averting accidental door openings since incorporating these devices into their homes. The easy installation with double-sided adhesives and a led indicator for distance, makes FRIDGGI Alarms an excellent choice for consumers who may not be tech-savvy.

