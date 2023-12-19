Jordan Offers Condolences To China Over Victims Of Earthquake

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed sincere condolences and sympathies to China over the victims of an earthquake that struck Gansu Province yesterday evening, killing and injuring many and causing material damage.In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry underlined the Kingdom's solidarity with China during this difficult time, expressing its condolences to the families of the victims and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.