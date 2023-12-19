Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Extends Condolences To China

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has conveyed condolences to China in light of the existence of victims as a result of the earthquake, Trend reports, referring to the post of the ministry in X (Twitter).

"We are deeply sorry by the news of a severe earthquake in China that has resulted in a large number of deaths and injuries. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the relatives of the victims and wish the injured a fast recovery," said in the post.

Yesterday, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook Beijing. The earthquake killed 111 individuals and injured 230 others

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel