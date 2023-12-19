Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Extends Condolences To China

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijan's
Ministry of Foreign Affairs has conveyed condolences to China in
light of the existence of victims as a result of the earthquake,
Trend reports,
referring to the post of the ministry in X (Twitter).
"We are deeply sorry by the news of a severe earthquake in China
that has resulted in a large number of deaths and injuries. We
extend our heartfelt sympathies to the relatives of the victims and
wish the injured a fast recovery," said in the post.
Yesterday, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook Beijing. The
earthquake killed 111 individuals and injured 230 others
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN19122023000187011040ID1107625458
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.