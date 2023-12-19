Prime Minister Met With The Delegation Of The International Finance Corporation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a meeting with the delegation of
the International Finance Corporation, which was led by Alfonso
García Mora, the regional vice president for Europe, Latin America,
and the Caribbean countries, Azernews reports.
It was stated that Azerbaijan values collaboration with the
World Bank and its affiliated institutions. In this regard,
long-term cooperation with the International Finance Corporation
the importance of effective partnership was emphasized. It was
noted that during the last period, the International Finance
Corporation implemented projects in various fields in Azerbaijan to
support the holding. Currently considered a priority for the
government of Azerbaijan the World Bank, including the
International Finance Corporation issues related to the
implementation of potential projects with was discussed.
It was brought to attention that these projects stemmed from the
Great Return to the liberated territories, increasing employment,
the creation of "green" cities, the Southern Gas Corridor project,
and the construction of wind energy infrastructure.
During the meeting, information about macroeconomic and
financial stability in Azerbaijan and the work done in that
direction was given.
It was emphasized that during the past years, Azerbaijan, higher
than a low-income country has become a profitable donor country. It
was underscored that in 2021 the country has participated as a
donor of the World Bank.
It was noted that the improvement of the business environment in
the country, prevention of unfair competition, and entrepreneurial
activity purposeful measures are taken for stimulation. At the same
time, the main development of the non-oil economy was underlined,
and pointed out that it is one of the priorities. It was reported
that agrarians apply different types of discount and credit
mechanisms in the sector. The private sector through public-private
partnership mechanisms consistent in the direction of increasing
its role in economic development was brought to attention that the
measures were implemented.
Azerbaijan's global response to climate change systematically
supports the fight and energy efficiency it has been brought to
attention that it has consistently acted in the direction of Free
large-scale restoration works carried out in the affected areas,
including "green energy" zone, environmentally friendly transport,
projects related to the creation of "smart" cities and villages is
an obvious manifestation.
In this regard, the UN Framework on Climate Change 29th session
of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention - COP29 and the
importance of holding it in Azerbaijan was emphasized. It was
reported that investments in renewable energy sources involvement,
and provision of transition to "clean energy" of Azerbaijan are
among the main priorities of the energy policy and good
opportunities for effective partnership in directions as well are
available.
Potential cooperation initiatives between the World Bank and the
International Finance Corporation were reviewed at the meeting,
encompassing various areas of mutual interest.
