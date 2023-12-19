China Earthquakes: Dramatic Videos Of People Fleeing, Mass Destruction, Rescue Ops And More Go Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale rattled northwest China, triggering significant damage to residences, roads, and vital infrastructure. The aftermath of this seismic event has resulted in substantial casualties, with at least 111 individuals reported dead and over 200 sustaining injuries. President Xi Jinping has urgently called for comprehensive search and rescue operations to safeguard the affected populace.

The recent seismic disturbance, which struck at midnight on Monday, has left a devastating trail of destruction. Videos circulating on social media platforms vividly depict the chaos and destruction caused by the earthquake. Clips portray buildings reduced to rubble, cracked walls, and ceilings collapsing in various areas affected by the tremor.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre reported that the earthquake, with a shallow focal depth of 10 kilometers, jolted Gansu and neighboring Qinghai province. Experts caution that shallow earthquakes often lead to severe damage to critical infrastructure, highlighting the impact on communities.

The quake's epicenter was identified in Liugou township, situated approximately 8 kilometers from the county seat of Jishishan Bao'an in Gansu's Linxia Hui autonomous prefecture. Qinghai province, bordering the Tibet Himalayan region, is susceptible to frequent seismic activity due to the movement of tectonic plates.

Adding to the seismic turmoil, a separate earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck China's northwestern Xinjiang region. This secondary seismic event occurred shortly after the 6.2-magnitude quake, intensifying concerns and compounding the challenges faced by rescue operations in the cold, mountainous region of northwestern China.