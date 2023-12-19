Volcanic eruption spews lava close to Iceland`s capital

(MENAFN) In a dramatic turn of events, a volcano situated on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwestern Iceland has erupted, spewing lava into the surrounding area. The eruption, which commenced after 10 PM local time on Monday, follows weeks of heightened seismic activity that inflicted damage on homes, shattered roads, and necessitated the evacuation of a nearby fishing village.



According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), the eruption's epicenter is approximately three kilometers (two miles) north of Grindavik. The onset of the volcanic activity was preceded by a series of earthquakes that rattled the region about an hour before the eruption. In response to the unfolding situation, a Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched to ascertain the exact location and size of the eruption.



The town of Grindavik, home to approximately 4,000 residents, had already faced a harrowing situation last month when authorities issued warnings about the increasing seismic activity. Fearing that underground magma was nearing the surface and posed a significant threat, Icelandic authorities compelled the evacuation of Grindavik, forcing its residents to abandon their homes.



The eruption marks a significant event in the region, raising concerns about the potential impact on local communities, infrastructure, and the environment. The Icelandic authorities, in collaboration with the IMO, are closely monitoring the situation to assess the extent of the volcanic activity and its implications for the surrounding areas.



As residents grapple with the aftermath of the eruption and the uncertainties it brings, questions about the long-term effects on the landscape and the potential for further seismic activity linger. The situation underscores the inherent challenges posed by living in proximity to active geological features, emphasizing the need for robust monitoring, preparedness, and response measures to safeguard communities in volcanic-prone regions.



MENAFN19122023000045015687ID1107623537