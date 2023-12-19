Earthquake strikes northwest China, kills over 116

(MENAFN) State media reported on Tuesday that at least 116 people lost their lives when an earthquake caused buildings to collapse in northwest China.



Local officials in Gansu province confirmed at least 105 fatalities and nearly 400 injuries as a result of the strong and shallow tremor that occurred around midnight. In the neighboring province of Qinghai, the city of Haidong reported 11 additional fatalities and 100 injuries, according to a state broadcaster.



The earthquake, which struck in freezing conditions, resulted in collapsed homes and significant damage, prompting people to flee into the streets for safety, as reported by another state news agency. Rescue workers were mobilized to dig through the rubble in an effort to save lives amid challenging conditions.



A woman, approximately 30 years old, expressed her fear in a video posted on a social media account affiliated with a state-run newspaper, stating, "I was almost scared to death. Look at how my hands and legs are shaking."



Sitting outside and cradling a baby, she recounted, "As soon as I ran out of the house, the earth on the mountain gave way, thudding on the roof."



Video footage depicted family possessions amid scattered debris from a house that collapsed during the earthquake. As of early Tuesday, rescue efforts were underway, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged "all-out efforts" in the search and relief work.

