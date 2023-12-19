Volcano erupts in Iceland, leading to evacuation of nearby town

(MENAFN) A volcanic eruption unfolded dramatically in Iceland on Monday, with stunning displays of lava and smoke illuminating the night sky. This event followed weeks of seismic activity, leading to the evacuation of a nearby town.



According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, the eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula commenced at approximately 10 PM regional time, prompted by an earthquake about an hour earlier. The eruption site is reported to be near Hagafell, approximately 3 kilometers (about 2 miles) north of the town of Grindavík.



Iceland's Coast Guard shared a video on Facebook, capturing one of its helicopters hovering over a long line of glowing lava spewing from the fissure in the ground. The air is engulfed in smoke, illuminated in vibrant shades of orange and red.



In an official statement on Tuesday, Iceland's government revealed that the fissure opening measures almost 4 kilometers in length. This marks the fourth eruption in the area since 2021 and is considered the largest one to date.



In November, an evacuation order was issued for Grindavík and nearby settlements, preventing residents from staying in their homes overnight due to the looming threat of a volcanic eruption, as reported by a public broadcaster.

