At Least 116 Killed In NW China's M6.2 Quake

TOKYO, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted northwest China's Gansu Province midnight Monday, which killed 105 people in Gansu Province and 11 in neighboring Qinghai Province, local authorities said Tuesday, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The quake occurred at 11:59 p.m. (1539 GMT) at a focal depth of 10 km in Gansu's Jishishan County, the China Earthquake Networks Center said.

The earthquake has recorded 32 aftershocks which left 199 injured and damaged 6,381 houses in Jishishan with the largest registering a magnitude of 4.0, the provincial emergency management department said.

It added that the quake destroyed some rural roads and led to power outages and telecommunication failures in some areas.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out search and rescue efforts and proper arrangements for affected people to ensure the safety of people's lives and property after the earthquake.

He asked local authorities to rescue and treat the injured people in a timely manner to minimize casualties, and closely monitor the earthquake situation and weather changes to prevent secondary disasters. (end)

