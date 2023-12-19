Afghanistan Journalists Center Calls For Prompt Release Of Reporter Rohullah Sangar

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghanistan Journalists Center expressed serious concern over the arrest of a TOLOnews reporter by the Taliban intelligence and demanded his immediate release.

The centre stated that the Taliban should pursue any complaints against Rohullah Sangar based on the public media law.

Taliban intelligence arrested Rohullah Sangar, an Afghan reporter, in the city of Charikar while he was reporting on Sunday.

So far, local authorities and Taliban intelligence in Parwan province have not commented on the reason for the arrest or the status of this reporter.

The Afghanistan Journalists Center, citing sources in Parwan and Kabul, reported that Mr. Sangar was arrested on Saturday, December 17 while reporting.

In addition to Sangar, two other reporters are also detained by the Taliban. Abdul Rahim Mohammadi, a reporter for Tamadon TV in Kandahar, was arrested on December 7.

Meanwhile, Sultan Ali Jawadi, the managing director of Radio Naseem in Daikundi, was sentenced to one year in prison by the primary court of this province on December 12 after being arrested twice and spending 17 days in jail.

The Afghanistan Journalists Center, in a report on the first six months of the current year, said that it has recorded 75 cases of violations of journalists and media freedoms, including 33 arrests by Taliban intelligence and 42 threats.

The centre says that in cases of threats against journalists and media, various departments including Taliban intelligence, Information and Culture, and Propagation of Virtue and Prevention were involved.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram