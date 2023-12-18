6.2-Magnitude Quake Hits China

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. At least 111
people died and over 230 people were injured in the Chinese
provinces of Gansu and Qinghai as a result of the earthquake,
Trend reports.
A series of tremors with of up to 6.2 in magnitude were recorded
at midnight Beijing time, with the depth of 10 km.
Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered that every effort be made
to search and rescue people, as well as eliminate the consequences
of the earthquake in Gansu.
