Azerbaijan And Russia Go Along With Joint Handling Of Samur River Concerns

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The
Azerbaijani-Russian Joint Commission for Sharing Water Resources of
the Transboundary Samur river held its 25th meeting in the Russian
Federation's Republic of Dagestan, Trend reports via Azerbaijan State Water
Resources Agency.
The meeting was presided over by co-chairman of the joint
Azerbaijani-Russian commission from the Azerbaijani side, deputy
chairman of the Azerbaijan Land Reclamation and Water Management
OJSC Zakir Guliyev, and co-chairman of the commission from the
Russian side, deputy head of the Federal Water Resources Agency of
the Russian Federation Vadim Nikanorov.
Representatives of the joint-stock company, Ministry of Ecology
and Natural Resources, Ministry of Emergency Situations, State
Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy and State
Border Service of Azerbaijan took part in the meeting.
The meeting discussed concerns such as water resource allocation
and monitoring on the Samur river between the two countries,
collaborative operation of the Samur hydrosystem, and other issues,
and signed a protocol outlining intended steps.
