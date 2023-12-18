Azerbaijan And Russia Go Along With Joint Handling Of Samur River Concerns

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Azerbaijani-Russian Joint Commission for Sharing Water Resources of the Transboundary Samur river held its 25th meeting in the Russian Federation's Republic of Dagestan, Trend reports via Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency.

The meeting was presided over by co-chairman of the joint Azerbaijani-Russian commission from the Azerbaijani side, deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan Land Reclamation and Water Management OJSC Zakir Guliyev, and co-chairman of the commission from the Russian side, deputy head of the Federal Water Resources Agency of the Russian Federation Vadim Nikanorov.

Representatives of the joint-stock company, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Ministry of Emergency Situations, State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy and State Border Service of Azerbaijan took part in the meeting.

The meeting discussed concerns such as water resource allocation and monitoring on the Samur river between the two countries, collaborative operation of the Samur hydrosystem, and other issues, and signed a protocol outlining intended steps.

