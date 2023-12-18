               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan And Russia Go Along With Joint Handling Of Samur River Concerns


12/18/2023 9:21:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Azerbaijani-Russian Joint Commission for Sharing Water Resources of the Transboundary Samur river held its 25th meeting in the Russian Federation's Republic of Dagestan, Trend reports via Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency.

The meeting was presided over by co-chairman of the joint Azerbaijani-Russian commission from the Azerbaijani side, deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan Land Reclamation and Water Management OJSC Zakir Guliyev, and co-chairman of the commission from the Russian side, deputy head of the Federal Water Resources Agency of the Russian Federation Vadim Nikanorov.

Representatives of the joint-stock company, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Ministry of Emergency Situations, State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy and State Border Service of Azerbaijan took part in the meeting.

The meeting discussed concerns such as water resource allocation and monitoring on the Samur river between the two countries, collaborative operation of the Samur hydrosystem, and other issues, and signed a protocol outlining intended steps.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN18122023000187011040ID1107619011

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search