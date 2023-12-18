Webuy Global To Ring NASDAQ Opening Bell Today

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webuy Global Ltd (Nasdaq: WBUY) (“Webuy” or the“Company”), an emerging community e-commerce retailer with a focus on grocery and travel in Southeast Asia, today announced it will celebrate the Company's progress and its recent listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market by ringing the Nasdaq Opening Bell in Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square, 43rd & Broadway, Broadcast Studio, New York City. Webuy commenced trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol“WBUY” on October 19, 2023.

The ceremony will begin at approximately 9:15 a.m. ET today and can be viewed live at .

Vincent Xue Bin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Webuy Global, stated,“We're honored and proud to celebrate the tremendous progress of our business, as well as of our recent listing on Nasdaq. This is a significant milestone for the Company as we are focused on achieving global reach for our community-oriented e-commerce platform. We continue to expand our foothold within large and underserved markets Southeast Asian markets with a focus on grocery and travel. We remain committed to our mission of transforming the e-commerce model into a community-driven experience for consumers, offering substantial cost savings to customers through group purchases and bulk orders. Overall, we are highly encouraged by the outlook for business and opportunities within the industry, which we believe will allow us to accelerate organic growth and strategic M&A activity to drive significant shareholder value in the years ahead.”

About Webuy Global Ltd

Webuy Global Ltd (Nasdaq: WBUY) is an innovative, technology-focused company with a goal of building the most trusted retail brand and advanced e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, designed to leverage data in order to provide a community-driven experience for consumers. The Company's unique 'group buy' business model is set to revolutionize traditional shopping practices, by offering substantial cost savings to customers through an efficient purchasing model and community-centric approach. Akin to group purchases and bulk orders, this approach simplifies the process for customers, eliminating the need for individual bulk purchases. Furthermore, the Company's business model streamlines the traditional supply chain by minimizing the involvement of intermediaries, thereby offering a more direct "farm-to-table" supply model. The Company's vision is to enable the ten million families in Southeast Asia to live a healthier, higher-quality lifestyle. Additional information about the Company is available at



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's expectations regarding the anticipated use of net proceeds from the offering. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, or factors that result in changes to the Company's anticipated use of proceeds. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-271604). Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

