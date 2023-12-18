Career Service Expert Sheds Light On Impact Of Imposter Syndrome

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Imposter syndrome is a complex phenomenon that plagues countless lives, irrespective of social status, work background, or expertise, according to Saad Al Kharji, Career Programmes and Services Manager at Qatar Career Development Centre (QCDC),

He said that imposter syndrome is a remarkably common yet obscure psychological phenomenon that has left countless individuals struggling with self-doubt and inadequacy, despite their undeniable accomplishments.

“Imposter syndrome challenges an individual's self-worth and competence, creating a cycle of persistent self-doubt that intensifies over time,” Al Kharji said.



This paradoxical experience undermines personal achievements, attributing success to luck rather than acknowledging one's skills. It manifests in various forms, each presenting its own set of challenges.



“Imposter syndrome doesn't discriminate; it can affect anyone, regardless of their social status, work background, skill level, or degree of expertise. Early conceptions of imposter syndrome were tied primarily to high-achieving women. However, it has since been recognised as a more widely experienced phenomenon, with approximately 70% of people estimated to confront this phenomenon at some point in their lives,” Al Kharji added.

According to him imposter syndrome has several faces and 'the perfectionist' fears anything less than perfection and equates to being a fraud.

'The expert' doubts their mastery, while 'natural geniuses' grapple with the need for instant understanding. 'Soloists' feel inadequate seeking help, and 'super persons' believe anything less than the pinnacle of achievement is fraudulent.



Symptoms of imposter syndrome include an inability to assess one's competence objectively, harsh self-criticism, and an unrelenting fear of falling short. Al Kharji emphasises that early family dynamics, new opportunities, personality traits, and social anxiety can contribute to the development of imposter syndrome.

Overcoming imposter syndrome requires a multifaceted approach involving self-reflection, emotional support, and practical strategies. Al Kharji advises breaking the silence, sharing feelings, and seeking support from friends, family, or mental health professionals.

The journey to healing involves building confidence, focusing on others, realistic self-assessment, and avoiding comparison. Al Kharji emphasises the importance of seeking professional help when needed, citing cognitive-behavioural therapy as an effective approach.

However, recognising and actively addressing imposter syndrome is crucial for overcoming this internal struggle.

Al Kharji encourages individuals to embrace their true capabilities, emphasising that the journey to self-acceptance and self-esteem begins with the acknowledgment that they are more than their self-doubts.

“As you work on your self-esteem, it's crucial to revisit your beliefs about your competence. Make a realistic assessment of your skills, talents and accomplishments. Acknowledge your strengths and achievements, no matter how insignificant they might seem.

“Simultaneously, take small, reasonable steps towards your goals, rather than chasing perfection, which often seems unattainable and sets you up for disappointment. Focus on making progress one step at a time, as every achievement, no matter how small, should be celebrated as a significant victory in your journey towards self-acceptance and healing,” said Al Kharji.