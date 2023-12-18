NOKIA To Support Dev't Of Infrastructure Of Turkmen Mobile Operator (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. NOKIA aims to
provide support for the smooth development of the infrastructure of
the national 'Altyn Asyr' Turkmen mobile operator up to 5G, the
company's country manager in Turkmenistan, Ismail Aydin, told
Trend .
"One of our key customers in Turkmenistan is Altyn Asyr, a
national mobile operator. We have a long-term relationship with
'Altyn Asyr' and have worked in collaboration to develop an
advanced mobile infrastructure in the country, which is providing
innovative services for end users and businesses," the country
manager said.
He noted that IP and optical networks play a critical role in 5G
and added that they provide the 'basement' on which 5G services are
built.
"To keep the network always up and running, the transport layer
must be not only agile, flexible, and scalable but also secure and
reliable. Our IP and Optical portfolio is designed for the
scalability, agility, speed, and security needed for 5G," he
stressed.
Meanwhile, in early November of this year, a representative from
NOKIA said that the company plans to cooperate with Turkmenistan in
the field of personal cybersecurity.
