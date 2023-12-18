NOKIA To Support Dev't Of Infrastructure Of Turkmen Mobile Operator (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. NOKIA aims to provide support for the smooth development of the infrastructure of the national 'Altyn Asyr' Turkmen mobile operator up to 5G, the company's country manager in Turkmenistan, Ismail Aydin, told Trend .

"One of our key customers in Turkmenistan is Altyn Asyr, a national mobile operator. We have a long-term relationship with 'Altyn Asyr' and have worked in collaboration to develop an advanced mobile infrastructure in the country, which is providing innovative services for end users and businesses," the country manager said.

He noted that IP and optical networks play a critical role in 5G and added that they provide the 'basement' on which 5G services are built.

"To keep the network always up and running, the transport layer must be not only agile, flexible, and scalable but also secure and reliable. Our IP and Optical portfolio is designed for the scalability, agility, speed, and security needed for 5G," he stressed.

Meanwhile, in early November of this year, a representative from NOKIA said that the company plans to cooperate with Turkmenistan in the field of personal cybersecurity.