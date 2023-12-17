Uzbekistan And Russia Discussed Issues Of Trade, Economic, Interregional, And Fuel-Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Russia and
Uzbekistan discussed various cooperation matters, including trade,
investment, and energy, during their 24th Intergovernmental
Commission meeting in Moscow, Trend reports.
The meeting, led by Denis Manturov, Russia's Deputy Prime
Minister, and Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khojaev,
emphasized the dynamic growth in bilateral trade, reaching 11.5% in
the first nine months of 2023. Both sides agreed to continue
successful initiatives like the 3rd Forum of Interregional
Cooperation, where nine commercial documents were signed, amounting
to over 28 billion rubles. The meeting also addressed collaborative
projects in transport, industry, petrochemicals, and energy. The
parties signed agreements, including a roadmap for supporting
investment projects and a memorandum of understanding for the
creation of an Expert Center for Strategic Initiatives.
