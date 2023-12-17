               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Uzbekistan And Russia Discussed Issues Of Trade, Economic, Interregional, And Fuel-Energy Cooperation


12/17/2023 3:10:29 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Russia and Uzbekistan discussed various cooperation matters, including trade, investment, and energy, during their 24th Intergovernmental Commission meeting in Moscow, Trend reports.

The meeting, led by Denis Manturov, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, and Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khojaev, emphasized the dynamic growth in bilateral trade, reaching 11.5% in the first nine months of 2023. Both sides agreed to continue successful initiatives like the 3rd Forum of Interregional Cooperation, where nine commercial documents were signed, amounting to over 28 billion rubles. The meeting also addressed collaborative projects in transport, industry, petrochemicals, and energy. The parties signed agreements, including a roadmap for supporting investment projects and a memorandum of understanding for the creation of an Expert Center for Strategic Initiatives.

MENAFN17122023000187011040ID1107611329

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search