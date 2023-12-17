Australia Defeat Pakistan By 360 Runs At Perth; Visitors Suffer 15Th Consecutive Loss On Australian Soil

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Australia have convincingly won the 1st Test over Pakistan by 360 runs, securing a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The Australian camp radiates joy as they embark on the summer season with a victorious start. In contrast, Pakistan finds themselves in a contemplative position, needing a swift return to the drawing board after being thoroughly outperformed by the hosts. The West Test indisputably belongs to the Aussies.

Now, let's review the highlights of this Test held at the Perth Stadium. Australia won the toss and chose to bat first. Despite the speculation surrounding David Warner's selection, he silenced all critics with a remarkable century, scoring 164 off 211 balls and laying the foundation for a substantial total. Mitchell Marsh, displaying prowess on his home ground, contributed significantly with a commendable knock of 90 off 107 balls, aiding Australia in posting an imposing total of 487 on the scoreboard. Pakistan introduced two debutants, Khurram Shahzad and Aamer Jamal. Jamal's stellar performance stood out as he claimed figures of 6/111. Shahzad also made a notable contribution with a couple of wickets.

Haq displayed composure with a score of 62, the remaining batters failed to breach the fifty-run mark, resulting in a total of 271 all out in 101.5 overs. Pat Cummins utilised six bowlers, each contributing with at least one wicket, while Nathan Lyon secured three scalps, and Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins claimed two each. Australia capitalised on a massive lead of 216, with Usman Khawaja delivering an exceptional performance with 90 runs at the top of the order. Well-supported by Steve Smith (45) and Mitchell Marsh (63*), Khawaja fell just short of a century, and Australia declared at 233/5, setting a challenging target of 450 for Pakistan. Facing a challenging wicket, Pakistan's batters struggled to find their rhythm, with Saud Shakeel top-scoring at 24. The team collapsed to a meager total of 89 in 30.2 overs, resulting in a substantial 360-run defeat. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood impressed with three wickets each, while Nathan Lyon's two wickets elevated his Test tally to 501, making him the third Australian to reach this milestone. Australia's comprehensive performance secured a convincing victory in the opening Test of the summer.

Pakistan's batsmen showed promise in their first innings but struggled to convert their starts into substantial scores. While Imam