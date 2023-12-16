(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

SriLankan Airlines will not recruit women with pimples on the face or marks on the midriff which shows when wearing a saree, Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said.

He said that the national airline was advised to recruit women from around the country as air hostesses.

The Minister said that several young women from around the country responded to advertisements published in the media to join SriLanka Airlines as air hostesses.

“Around 6000 women attended the interview, but we recruited only 106,” he said.

According to the Minister, several qualified women attended the interview, but some had a“small pimple” on the face or a mark on the midriff which showed when wearing a saree and they were rejected.

He claimed the women who were rejected would come crying to the Ministry saying they were not selected.

Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said that his advise has been for young girls is to look after their skin, and apply creams, if they want to look good when they grow up and became an air hostess.

The Minister said that most women try to look good the day before the interview, but that does not work. (Colombo Gazette)