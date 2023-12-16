Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Congratulates Kazakhstan And Bahrain

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (MFA) has congratulated
Kazakhstan on its Independence Day and the Kingdom of Bahrain on
its National Day, Azernews reports.
This was published in the account "X" of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Azerbaijan
MENAFN16122023000195011045ID1107606783
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.