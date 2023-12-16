               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar, Sudan Discuss Cooperation In Education


12/16/2023 4:23:02 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi meeting Minister of Education of Sudan H E Mahmoud Sir Al Khatim Al Houri. The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries in education field and the means to enhance it.

MENAFN16122023000063011010ID1107606383

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search