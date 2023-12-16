Qatar, Sudan Discuss Cooperation In Education

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi meeting Minister of Education of Sudan H E Mahmoud Sir Al Khatim Al Houri. The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries in education field and the means to enhance it.

