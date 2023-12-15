Qatarenergy Signs Pscs For Suriname Offshore Blocks

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy has signed two Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) for Suriname's offshore Blocks 64 and 65, which it had won during a bid round held in June 2023.

Pursuant to the signed contracts, QatarEnergy will own a 30% working interest in block 64, while TotalEnergies (the operator) will own 40%, and Petronas will own 30%. QatarEnergy will also own a 40% share in Block 65, while Shell (the operator) will own 60%.

HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy Eng. Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, said: "We are delighted to sign the production sharing contracts for blocks 64 and 65, which will increase our working footprint in the promising basins of Suriname. We are also pleased to work with TotalEnergies, Petronas, and Shell in these blocks, and we look forward to achieving good results for the benefit of all parties involved."

HE al-Kaabi thanked the Surinamese authorities and Staatsolie for their commitment and support that resulted in the signing of these agreements.

Both blocks 64 and 65 are located about 200-250km offshore Suriname in water depths of about 1,300-1,700m.

