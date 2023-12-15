Qatar Airways Touches Down In Tabuk, Its 10Th Destination In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Qatar Airways currently operates more than 125 weekly flights across 10 Saudi gateways, showcasing steadfast commitment to enhancing connectivity in Saudi Arabia.

Doha, Qatar – Qatar Airways, the Best Airline in the Middle East, has landed its inaugural flight in Tabuk, on Thursday, 14 December, marking it as its10th gateway in Saudi Arabia. The new direct service will be operated by an Airbus A320, with two weekly flights on Thursday and Sunday.

In addition to reinforcing Qatar Airways' position in the Saudi Market, the launch of this new route is poised to deepen economic and cultural bonds between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, as the airline expands its comprehensive network to cover 10 cities in the Kingdom including AlUla, Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Medina, Neom, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar will offer business and leisure passengers from Tabuk unparalleled travel experiences and convenient travel options to over 170 destinations worldwide including key connections in China, Europe, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and United States.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“We are proud to introduce Tabuk as our newest gateway in Saudi Arabia after launching flights to AlUla, Neom and resuming flights to Yanbu in recent weeks. This further demonstrates our commitment to enhancing connectivity in the Kingdom. Tabuk offers a wealth of historical, cultural and natural experiences and we look forward to connecting it to our extensive global network.”

Airports Cluster2 Company Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Ali Masrahi, said:“We're delighted to celebrate the launch of Qatar Airways flights at Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Airport and other key destinations. This milestone builds on our recent expansion efforts, welcoming multiple new flights to further enhance connectivity across airports managed by Airports Cluster2 Company.”

Known as the Northern Gate to the Arabian Peninsula, Tabuk stands out for its rich history, pristine nature and delectable local cuisine. The city is also renowned for its archaeological wonders, picturesque landscapes and snow-covered peaks in winter.

Operating more than 125 weekly flights across Saudi Arabia, Qatar Airways is dedicated to offering passengers from six continents an array of seamless options to explore incredible destinations in Saudi Arabia onboard the airline's modern fleet and through its multiple-award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport.

Tickets for flights to Tabuk and other destinations are now available for booking through the Qatar Airways website, mobile app, and travel agencies.