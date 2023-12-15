Grammy®-Winning Artist ALYA Teams Up With Music Legend Eric Clapton For A Magical Christmas EP - Home For Christmas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grammy-Winning Artist Alya Teams Up with Music Legend Eric Clapton for a Magical Christmas EP

Recording artist ALYA is spreading holiday cheer with "Home for Christmas," featuring 3 tracks, including a collaboration with music legend Eric Clapton

- ALYALOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles-based recording artist ALYA is spreading holiday cheer this season with the release of her highly anticipated Christmas EP, "Home for Christmas ." Featuring three enchanting tracks, including a special collaboration with music legend Eric Clapton , this EP is set to captivate listeners and bring warmth to their hearts.ALYA has enjoyed success with recent hits such as "Crazy" and "American Beauty," solidifying her position as a rising star in the music industry. Now working with award-winning, multiplatinum producer Tim Carmon, she is turning her attention to the magic of the holiday season with a musical offering that is sure to become a timeless classic.ALYA's "Home for Christmas" EP features:1.Silent Night, with special guest Eric Clapton2.Little Drummer Boy3.Home for ChristmasThe highlight of this holiday masterpiece is undoubtedly ALYA's collaboration with Eric Clapton on "Silent Night." The blending of their exceptional vocal talents creates a rendition of this beloved Christmas carol that is nothing short of magical. Listeners can expect to be transported to a winter wonderland of sound and emotion when they hear this extraordinary duet.ALYA's ethereal voice and modern arrangements on these classic songs promise a Christmas experience like no other. From the tranquil "Silent Night" to the joyous "Little Drummer Boy" and the heartfelt title track "Home for Christmas," this EP promises to be the perfect soundtrack for your holiday festivities.Released on Friday, December 15, "Home for Christmas" is available on all major music platforms, ensuring that fans around the world can enjoy the enchanting melodies and heartfelt lyrics.ALYA and Eric Clapton invite you to join them on a musical journey that will warm your heart and remind you of the true spirit of the season. Get ready to make "Home for Christmas" part of your new holiday tradition.About ALYAAfter a successful career as a journalist, ALYA left her native Russia more than decade ago for a new life in the United States. Turning to music as a vehicle for her storytelling, she chronicled her struggles and triumphs as an immigrant and evolving artist on her well-received 2019 debut album Ten Years of Solitude, and its subsequent single, "American Beauty." Collaborating with the music group White Sun, Alya contributed vocals to the album Mystic Mirror which was honored in 2023 with the Grammy® for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album. After the Grammy® win, ALYA secured an Exclusive Worldwide Publishing Deal with BMG Rights Management USA. In addition to her career as a recording artist, ALYA is co-chair of Michelson Philanthropies, leading initiatives that uplift the voices and stories of immigrant women in California and beyond.

