New Polish Ambassador Hands Over Copies Of Credentials To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 14, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis received copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of Poland to Ukraine, Jaroslaw Guzy.

That's according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry , Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian diplomat thanked Poland for the comprehensive assistance and solidarity with Ukraine in countering Russian military aggression, as well as for supporting Ukraine on its path to full membership in the EU and NATO, the ministry said.

"Yevhen Perebyinis and Jaroslaw Guzy discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation. The parties paid special attention to the situation with Polish protesters blocking of the Ukrainian-Polish border," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Guzy stressed that Poland would continue providing comprehensive support to Ukraine with the aim of the rapid restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Perebyinis wished Guzy success in his work as Polish ambassador to Ukraine, expressing confidence that this work would contribute to the consolidation and deepening of Ukrainian-Polish bilateral relations.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

