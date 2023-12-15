Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Bahrain's King On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Issa bin Salman Al-Khalifa on his country's 52nd national day and the 24th anniversary of his accession to power. (end) rk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.