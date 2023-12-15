Matrix Fight Night Associates With New MMA Regulatory Federation

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Matrix Fight Night (MFN) has announced the launch of its newest association with Fighters First Mixed Martial Arts Federation headed by veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff.

The objective behind launching the tie up with Fighters First Mixed Martial Arts Federation is another step towards making the Matrix Fight Night ecosystem even more complete in its goal towards ensuring a safe space for all amateur athletes in the MMA circuit.

This association will further help MFN grow by providing a platform to identify and promote amateur talent from all across the country, as well as globally, thereby adding the best of the new generation of MMA athletes to the MFN pro-roster.

The federation's agenda includes a series of high-profile events, talent development programs, and strategic collaborations aimed at fostering a thriving community of fighters, coaches and fans.

Besides this, the federation will also be officiating at several grassroot programs to identify a new pool of talented upcoming fighters. Recently, the first MFN Contenders tournament was completed under the aegis of the new federation.

The MFN Contenders tournament saw around 500 amateur athletes registering. At the end of the tournament, 13 boys and girls were awarded contracts in order to make their pro debuts at the big MFN shows next year.

