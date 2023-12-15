Lights, Camera, Nightmares, Winchester Brothers Prepare To Unleash Terrifying Thriller MR. SMILE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) From pine trees to palm trees, writer/director siblings the Winchester Brothers bring their dark visions from Maine to Los Angeles.

- Gavin WinchesterLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a city that thrives on dreams, two brothers have dared to craft nightmares. The Winchester Brothers, a creative duo not related to the Supernatural TV siblings or the infamous Winchester haunted house, plan to bring a unique spine-chilling vision to life in their first feature film, "Mr. Smile ."Formerly based in Maine, the Winchester Brothers, under their 2100films banner, honed their storytelling skills through a series of captivating short films. Their relocation to Los Angeles marked a significant leap towards realizing their dreams, although they encountered the challenges posed by the writer and actor strikes upon arrival.In a display of solidarity, the Winchester Brothers shelved their ambitious project temporarily, choosing to immerse themselves in the city's vibrant arts scene and adapt to the dynamic landscape of Los Angeles during this industry-wide struggle.With the strikes now a thing of the past, the Winchester Brothers are resolute in their pursuit of the dark and twisted tale that is "Mr. Smile." The film project combines the relentless intensity reminiscent of the Saw franchise with an unhinged, psychologically fractured killer who wears a perpetual smile. This feature film promises to leave audiences haunted by the mere concept of a smile."Mr. Smile" is an expansion of the brothers' acclaimed short film, "Smile Guide," a project that has already unnerved and captivated audiences. Their jump from Maine to LA has opened many doors for the young filmmakers. In their short time since touchdown in Tinseltown, the filmmaking siblings have already met some titans of the horror industry not available to them in their beloved home state. The new locale has also inspired fresh ideas that they will pay forward in their upcoming slate of projects.Though excited for multiple producer meetings on the horizon related to a variety of projects, the Winchester brothers are not waiting for the elusive greenlight. Tristan and Gavin have taken matters into their own hands by launching a Kickstarter campaign aimed to fund their debut feature film.The brothers plan to commence filming in 2024, delivering a cinematic experience that expands on their terrifying short. As residents of a different coast, the brothers understand well the lure of Hollywood, and people's desires to be involved in the filmmaking business. It is with that in mind they offer horror enthusiasts and film lovers the opportunity to be part of this chilling journey from its inception all the way to the screen in 2024.For more information about the Winchester Brothers and their campaign, please visit their Kickstarter.

