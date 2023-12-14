No One Should Be Duped By Suggestions Of Moscow's Readiness For“Fair Negotiated Solution” - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Western analysts, who consider a Russian attack on a NATO ally unthinkable, should listen to Ukrainians, who thought so about a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and stick to a strategic path toward victory.

This was emphasized by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, in his oped for Foreign Affairs , reports Ukrinform.

In the piece, the foreign minister claims that almost two years into a full-scale invasion by Russia, the voices of skeptics are getting louder in the news, citing "war fatigue" and allegedly bleak prospects for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Kuleba gives them credit for the fact that the recent counteroffensive did not achieve the immediate liberation of territories, but calls pessimism unjustified and believes that Ukrainian victory requires strategic patience and foresight.

According to the minister, Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised the stakes to such a level that half-hearted decisions are impossible and any outcome other than Russia's defeat in Ukraine would inspire authoritarian leaders and aggressors to follow in his footsteps.

FMurges EU not to wait on United States to make decisions

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine does not agree that freezing the conflict will reduce Ukrainian losses and allow to focus on economic recovery and integration into the European Union and NATO. He is also sure that the pause will allow the invasion forces to fortify their positions with concrete and minefields.

"If the frontline were frozen now, there is no reason to believe that Russia would not use such a respite to plan a more brutal attack in a few years, potentially involving not only Ukraine but also neighboring countries and even NATO members. Those who believe Russia will not attack a NATO country after celebrating success in Ukraine should recall how unimaginable a large-scale invasion of Ukraine seemed just two years ago," the foreign minister added.

, Szijjarto hold hour-long meeting on opening of EU accession talks with Ukrain

In addition, Kuleba emphasizes that support for Ukraine is not and has never been about“charity” as every dollar invested in Ukraine's defense returns clear security dividends for its supporters.“It has enabled Ukraine to successfully rebuff Russian aggression and avert a disastrous escalation in Europe. And Ukraine has done all this with American assistance totaling roughly 3 percent of the annual U.S. defense budget. What's more, most of this money has in fact been spent in the United States, funding the U.S. defense industry, supporting the development of cutting-edge technology, and creating American jobs-a reason that some local business leaders in the United States have publicly opposed withholding or cutting military aid to Ukraine,” the head of the MFA noted.

Czechia opposes truce that would pave way for Russia to rearm - foreign minister

He also adds that NATO members, including European countries and Canada, account for more than half of Ukraine's military aid.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine notes that he was most impressed by the disparity between the mood inside the Chamber and outside of it during his visit to the NATO ministerial in Brussels last week. "Defeatist narratives were absent in the official discussions, with ministers making a firm commitment to additional military aid and sustained support," Kuleba claims.

Summarizing, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasizes that the world should not allow itself to be misled into believing that Moscow is ready for a fair negotiated solution. Accepting Putin's territorial demands, according to the minister, and rewarding his aggression would mean admitting failure, which would be costly for Ukraine, the United States, and its allies, as well as the entire global security architecture.

As noted in an article by The New York Times, the United States believes the Armed Forces of Ukraine should focus on defense, building up forces, and preparing for a long war.