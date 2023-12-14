Kashmir- The Paradise On Earth

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kashmir, often referred to as the "Paradise on Earth" is nestled in the northern part of the Indian subcontinent, this region is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and a history that weaves together a tapestry of diverse influences.

Kashmir is often referred to as the "Paradise on Earth" due to its breathtaking natural beauty, including picturesque landscapes, snow-capped mountains, and serene lakes.

The region is defined by its stunning landscapes, including the iconic Himalayan mountain range, pristine lakes, and lush valleys.

A jewel in the crown of Srinagar, Dal Lake is famous for its houseboats, Shikara rides, and floating market.

Kashmir has been a melting pot of various cultures, including Persian, Central Asian, and Indian influences, resulting in a unique blend of traditions.

Autumn's colours are vibrant, and the breeze is gentle yet emphatic. The trees acquire breathtaking red, gold, and amber tones, which greatly enhance the landscape's allure.

The winters offer the pristine, unspoiled splendour of the snow-capped peaks, while the summers unleash the full force of the verdant meadows.



It is the largest Tulip Garden in Asia located in Srinagar.

When spring arrives, the tulips display their colours in all of their purity.

The Kashmir Valley is well-known for its cuisine, which includes dishes like rogan josh and ghoshtaba.

These magnificent and exquisite boats, crafted from traditional hand-carved wood, provide an amazing voyage over the breathtaking lakes.