Global Virtual Production Market Size, Top Share, Growth Analysis 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Virtual production enables previously impossible interactive observation and evaluation of digital sequences by filmmakers. My initial attempt failed miserably. These scenarios may include photorealistic virtual actors, three-dimensional visualizations, and a real-time, interactive virtual background world. Significant advancements in virtual production over the years have led to the development of technologies that allow filmmakers to convert the motion-captured movement of an actor into the movement of virtual characters. Significant advances in virtual production have enabled the implementation of these solutions.

These solutions are feasible due to the tremendous advancements in virtual production . Due to these advancements, their implementation is now feasible. After this is accomplished, live-action footage and virtual set expansion elements can be merged with these synthetic characters to create a real-time preview.

Market Dynamics Innovation and Advancements in TechnologyDrives the Global Market

Facial-capture training data helps filmmakers create more lifelike CGI figures. Josh Brolin became Thanos in the Marvel Avengers flicks. Artificial intelligence will improve visual effect software for action simulation, three-dimensional texturing, and post-process motion-capturing data. Virtual production visuals have improved with AI. Designing and visualizing complex circumstances in a three-dimensional model, altering and reviewing in real time, is easy. The market benefits from cheaper crew and equipment transportation and logistical costs. It lets filmmakers use simul-cams or virtual cameras to record live-action scenes and combine them with 3D graphics to produce the final visual effects.

AI pre-production speeds video production. Pre-production used unstructured box office figures and limited viewer demographics in the prior decade, resulting in less attractive video material. AI can analyze massive data sets from numerous platforms to assess content approval and interest.

Increasing OTT Platform Trend Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The expansion of OTT virtual production is anticipated as entertainment becomes more accessible. OTT spaces have expanded due to the ability to access content from an infinite library. OTT platforms have disrupted entertainment. It makes viewing movies more convenient, affordable, and accessible. Anyone with a smartphone and access to the internet can view films anywhere. Sony Group reports that Netflix, Inc., Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+ have invested substantially in original programming.

Regarding technology, these four firms have increased their investment in specific content. The strategic maneuvers of OTT players have increased demand for virtual production. The latter company produces Netflix originals, including Don't Look Up, The Gray Man, Slumberland, The Adam Project, and Stranger Things 4. Thus, Netflix's investment in Scanline's pipeline, equipment, and personnel, as well as its support for Eyeline Studios' creative virtual production efforts, seeks to expand its capabilities.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global Virtual Production market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period.

Early adopters in the North American market, such as the United States and Canada, are pioneering new horizons for the applications of virtual production technology. The widespread use of smart television sets equipped with built-in internet and other web-based interactive features will continue to be a primary driver of growth in this market. It is anticipated that leading film studios in the region, such as Viacom CBS, Walt Disney Studios, NBC Universal, and Warner Media, will have a positive influence on the growth of the region as a result of their high implementation of virtual production and increasing adoption of advanced VFX and virtual production technologies. In addition, the considerable investments made by the enterprises in research and development to develop innovative software solutions for virtual production also contribute to the acceleration of market development in the regional area.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. During the period that is being forecasted, it is anticipated that Europe will expand significantly. Throughout the time covered by this projection, the expansion of visual effects technologies is anticipated to be a primary driver of market growth in the European area. The popularity of VFX-based movie and television genres, in addition to recent developments in virtual production, will fuel the expansion of the market in the region. In addition, MARS Volume's specialized commercial facility in London opened for virtual productions in August. Bild Studios, a group of visual trailblazers and media innovators, is responsible for the design and construction of it. This location will be a center of excellence for research and development activities about virtual production workflows and technology. Bild Studios, a group of media innovators and visual forerunners, is responsible for its design and construction.



The global virtual production market was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 7.89 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the component, the global virtual production market is bifurcated into hardware, software, and services.

The software segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period.

Based on type, the global virtual production market is segmented into pre-production, production, and post-production. The post-production segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global virtual production market is divided into movies, television, commercial ads, online videos, and others.

The television segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global virtual production market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global virtual production market are Adobe Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Dimension, DNEG, Epic Games, HTC Corporation, Mo-Sys Engineering Ltd., Nvidia Corporation, Perforce Software, Inc., Sidefx, Sony Group, Technicolor, The Walt Disney Company, Tiltlabs, Vicon Motion Systems Ltd, and Virsabi.



In May 2022, Mo-Sys Engineering Ltd. announced the launch of new Virtual Manufacturing courses to meet the rising need for educated technicians in the virtual production industry. This enhanced and comprehensive program has been meticulously crafted and is expected to be taught by the Mo-Sys Academy. In May 2022, Technicolor partnered with Paramount Pictures and director Jeff Fowler to bring a fully computer-generated imagery (CGI) Sonic to life in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in collaboration with Technicolor Creative Studios' MPC.



