Kuwaiti, Iranian Fms Discuss Gaza Developments In Geneva Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met on Thursday his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on the sidelines of the Global Refugee Forum 2023 in Geneva.

During the forum, which kicked off in Geneva on Wednesday, both sides discussed the latest development in the occupied Palestinian territories, and explored ways to end the Israeli occupation attacks on Gaza.

Sheikh Salem reaffirmed Kuwait's solidarity with the Palestinian people and its continuous fight for their rights to establish the independent state of Palestine, calling on the importance to strengthen the international joint action for an immediate ceasefire, and the entry of humanitarian aid.

The meeting also discussed the bilateral relation between both countries and explored various topics of common interests. (end)

