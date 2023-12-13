Yemeni Gov't Backs Int'l Effort To Protect Red Sea Navigation -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The Yemeni government army supports the international efforts to protect the safety of shipping lines through the Red Sea, the Straits of Bab-el-Mandeb and the Gulf of Aden from the threats of the Houthi militias, said Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, member of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council (PLC).

"We, as part of the international community, can never tolerate piracy in our territorial waters," he said in an address to the inaugural ceremony of the Higher Military Academy in Aden on Wednesday.

He noted that the Houthi militias escalated their attacks on shipping lines under the pretext of support to the Palestinian people, which posed threat to food security and national security of Yemen.

Al-Zubaidi added that it goes without saying that the Yemeni people and government supported and will continue to support the people of Palestine in the struggle for regaining their legitimate rights. (end)

rs









MENAFN13122023000071011013ID1107592231