KOA Moves Consumer PR Business To Praytell

As North America consumer PR agency of record, Praytell will be managing a comprehensive consumer PR and influencer program for KOA (formally Kampgrounds of America), whose sites offer options from tents to glamping. Praytell's remit includes amplifying the brand and its mission with new and existing audiences, media and creators, while distinguishing KOA from competitors.



Praytell won the business in a competitive review that included 10 agencies including the incumbent, Allison Worldwide.



The account will be led by senior VP Jamie Simpson and VP Maria Opatz, who co-lead Praytell's travel practice. The practice this year also added the South Australia Tourism Commission, Graduate Hotels, Sea-Doo and Singapore Tourism Board to its client roster.



“We are thrilled to announce Praytell as our North American PR agency for 2024. The decision to choose Praytell was not only based on their exceptional talent but also on their innovative approach, strategic insights, and creative vision that closely align with KOA's objectives,” said Diane Eichler, KOA's senior VP of marketing.



“We are confident that their expertise will play a pivotal role in further solidifying KOA's position as a leader in outdoor hospitality. We look forward to a successful partnership and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead in the coming year,” she said.



