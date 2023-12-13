Russian Mir Cards Now Accepted In Venezuela's Popular Tourist Destinations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Bank cards compatible with Russia's Mir payment system are now accepted at POS terminals served by Banco de Venezuela, the country's largest acquiring bank, located in popular tourist destinations in the South American nation, the Russian payment system said in a statement, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"The Mir payment system reports that acceptance of Russian payment cards has started in POS terminals of Banco de Venezuela, the top acquiring bank in the country. Retail and service businesses in the most popular tourist destinations are prepared to accept [Mir] cards as a first priority," the statement said.

Tourist sites now accept Mir cards in several Venezuelan constituent regions, including the Capital District and the states of Nueva Esparta (consisting of Margarita, Coche, and Cubagua islands) and Bolivar.

The number of banks partnering with the Mir system and the geographical reach for acceptance of Russian cards within Venezuela continue to expand, the payment system said.