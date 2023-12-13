               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Mir Cards Now Accepted In Venezuela's Popular Tourist Destinations


12/13/2023 3:20:18 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Bank cards compatible with Russia's Mir payment system are now accepted at POS terminals served by Banco de Venezuela, the country's largest acquiring bank, located in popular tourist destinations in the South American nation, the Russian payment system said in a statement, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"The Mir payment system reports that acceptance of Russian payment cards has started in POS terminals of Banco de Venezuela, the top acquiring bank in the country. Retail and service businesses in the most popular tourist destinations are prepared to accept [Mir] cards as a first priority," the statement said.

Tourist sites now accept Mir cards in several Venezuelan constituent regions, including the Capital District and the states of Nueva Esparta (consisting of Margarita, Coche, and Cubagua islands) and Bolivar.

The number of banks partnering with the Mir system and the geographical reach for acceptance of Russian cards within Venezuela continue to expand, the payment system said.

MENAFN13122023000195011045ID1107590622

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search