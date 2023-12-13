Russian Mir Cards Now Accepted In Venezuela's Popular Tourist Destinations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Bank cards compatible with Russia's Mir payment system are now
accepted at POS terminals served by Banco de Venezuela, the
country's largest acquiring bank, located in popular tourist
destinations in the South American nation, the Russian payment
system said in a statement, Azernews reports,
citing TASS.
"The Mir payment system reports that acceptance of Russian
payment cards has started in POS terminals of Banco de Venezuela,
the top acquiring bank in the country. Retail and service
businesses in the most popular tourist destinations are prepared to
accept [Mir] cards as a first priority," the statement said.
Tourist sites now accept Mir cards in several Venezuelan
constituent regions, including the Capital District and the states
of Nueva Esparta (consisting of Margarita, Coche, and Cubagua
islands) and Bolivar.
The number of banks partnering with the Mir system and the
geographical reach for acceptance of Russian cards within Venezuela
continue to expand, the payment system said.
