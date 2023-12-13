10 Best Futures Brokers For Beginners In 2024

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Futures are popular with traders who want low margin requirements and short-selling tools. If you want to trade futures, you'll need a suitable broker that supports your preferred asset class and delivery terms. This guide reveals the 10 best futures brokers for 2024. We rank the leading futures platforms for supported markets, contract fees, user-friendliness, account minimums, margin requirements, and much more. Table of Contents Show Top 10 Online Futures Trading Platforms Ranked Best Online Futures Brokers Reviewed 1. Interactive Brokers: Overall Best Place to Trade Futures Online in 2024 2. NinjaTrader: Specialist Futures Broker With No Account Minimums and Transparent Fees 3. tastytrade: Top-Rated Futures Trading App Supporting Multiple Asset Classes 4. E*TRADE: Trade Futures Contracts via a Retirement Account 5. TradeStation: 600+ Futures Markets With Low Margin Requirements of 10% Comparing the Top Futures Brokers What are Futures? Strike Price and Expiry Date Margin Requirements Delivery and Settlement How to Pick the Right Futures Trading Platform Our Methodology for Testing Futures Brokers Conclusion References FAQs Top 10 Online Futures Trading Platforms Ranked Here's a list of the 10 best futures brokers for 2024: Interactive Brokers : The overall best place to trade futures, Interactive Brokers supports over 30 global exchanges. Available futures markets include stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, bonds, interest rates, and commodities. Fees range from $0.25 to $0.85 per futures contract, depending on the account tier and monthly volume. NinjaTrader : Offers three futures trading plans to suit all budgets. The free plan comes without monthly fees and e-mini futures can be traded from $1.29 per slide. Lower fees are available when paying a monthly or lifetime fee. NinjaTrader has a futures-specific trading dashboard for desktops, mobiles, and browsers. tastytrade : Popular futures broker supporting small, micro, and standard contracts. Fees range from $0.25 to $1.25 per contract, depending on the type of futures being traded. No minimum account balances are required and supported markets include interest rates, currencies, indices, and commodities. tastytrade is one of the best options for iOS and Android users. E*TRADE : Great option for trading futures contracts via a tax-efficient IRA. No minimum account requirements and standard futures can be traded at $1.50 per contract. However, cryptocurrency futures are more expensive at $2.50. Other futures markets include interest rates, commodities, and indices. Although E*TRADE doesn't offer desktop software, futures can be traded online or via its native app. TradeStation : Trade over 600 futures markets from US and international exchanges. TradeStation has low margin requirements of 10%, enabling traders to amplify their futures positions by 10x. Supported assets include hard and soft commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, bonds, and interest rates. Standard futures cost $1.50 per slide, while micros are reduced to $0.50. Optimus Futures : A discount broker offering low-cost futures trading, micro, and standard contracts cost just $0.25 and $0.75 per slide. High-volume traders are rewarded with lower commissions of $0.05 and $0.10. Futures can be traded 24 hours per day and real-time pricing streams are fee-free. Tickmill : This futures trading platform specializes in CFDs. Seven futures exchanges are supported, including the CME, NYMEX, and ICE Europe. There's a minimum deposit requirement of $1,000 and standard futures contracts can be traded from $1.30 per slide. AMP Futures : More than 50 third-party trading platforms are supported by AMP Futures, including MT5, Quantower, TradingView, and CQG Desktop. Futures commissions are quoted on a client-by-client basis, with AMP Futures matching other brokerage quotes. That said, minimum margin requirements are high at 25%. ACH deposits are fee-free but domestic wires cost $30. Saxo Bank : Access over 320 futures markets from 25 global exchanges. Saxo Bank supports currencies, interest rates, metals, energies, and other popular assets. Futures trading fees start from $1.25 per contract. Key platform features include Level 2 order books, real-time contract pricing, and customized charting screens. TD Ameritrade : One of the most advanced futures trading platforms, thinkorswim, is available to TD Ameritrade users. Features include premium technical indicators, asset scanners, and unparalleled market insights. TD Ameritrade charges $2.25 per futures contract, which is higher than most other brokers. Nonetheless, more than 70 futures markers are supported, including commodities, cryptocurrencies, and currencies. Best Online Futures Brokers Reviewed Read on to choose from the best futures broker for you. We'll now review the top futures platforms for retail clients in 2024. 1. Interactive Brokers: Overall Best Place to Trade Futures Online in 2024 Interactive Brokers is our top pick. This established broker supports various futures markets from over 30 global exchanges. Supported asset classes include interest rates, fixed-income bonds, stocks, and indices. Interactive Brokers also supports energies, precious metals, and agricultural products. What's more, you can even trade some of the best cryptocurrencies via futures, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Interactive Brokers is also one of the best futures brokers for low fees. Those on a fixed account will pay $0.85 per traded contract. Tiered accounts benefit from lower commissions when meeting monthly trading volumes. For instance, those trading over 20,000 contracts pay just $0.25 per contract. Interactive Brokers also covers exchange, regulatory, and overnight position fees. There are no fees to open or maintain an account. Furthermore, Interactive Brokers doesn't have a minimum account balance. We also like that Interactive Brokers offers professional trading tools. This will help you make smart decisions when trading futures. For instance, its native platform – Trader Workstation (TWS), supports over 100 order types, powerful charting tools, and technical indicators. It also offers real-time futures data, alerts, and watchlists. TWS supports multiple futures trading strategies, including 'Buy-Write', 'Collar'. and 'Delta-Neutral'. All that being said, Interactive Brokers isn't the most user-friendly platform. Beginners might find its advanced trading tools intimidating. The good news is that Interactive Brokers offers a paper trading facility. This enables you to trade futures risk-free, as you'll be using virtual funds. Interactive Brokers also supports backtesting facilities. This means you can test new futures strategies based on historical market data. All supported futures contracts come with leverage, although margin requirements will vary depending on the asset and account type. In addition to futures, Interactive Brokers is also one of the best stock brokers .

Range of Futures Market Stocks, indices, commodities, currencies, cryptocurrencies, bonds, interest rates Pricing System $0.85 per contract (Fixed). Between $0.25-$0.85 per contract (Tiered). Account Types Fixed and Tiered accounts Trading Platforms Trader Workstation (proprietary) for desktops, browsers, and mobiles Account Minimum No account minimum Standout Feature Professional futures trading platform with premium analysis tools Our Rating 5/5

Pros



Overall best futures broker for 2024

Supports hundreds of futures markets from 30 global exchanges

Assets include stocks, bonds, indices, and commodities

Futures contract fees of between $0.25 and $0.85

No account minimum Professional futures trading tools

Cons



Minimum monthly trade of 20,000 contracts to get the lowest commission New account onboarding can be slow

Visit Interactive Brokers

NinjaTrader is a specialist futures broker that appeals to casual and experienced traders alike. There is no minimum account requirement and futures trading fees are transparent. There are three account types to choose from, which determine fees. The 'Free' plan comes without monthly fees and micro futures can be traded at $0.35 per slide.

Standards amount to $1.29 per slide. The 'Monthly' plan reduces micro and standard fees to $0.25 and $0.99, respectively. However, this also comes with a $99 monthly fee. Then there's the 'Lifetime' plan, which requires a one-time payment of $1,499. This offers micro and standard futures fees of just $0.09 and $0.59 per slide.

NinjaTrader is also one of the best futures brokers for low margin requirements. Micro e-mini futures covering the Dow Jones, Russell 2000, and S&P 500 require just $50. That said, crude oil, gold, and natural gas futures require at least $1,000 in margin. NinjaTrader has developed a proprietary trading platform that is designed specifically for futures.

Available as desktop software, a mobile app, and via web browsers, the platform comes packed with useful tools. This includes advanced charting with 100+ technical indicators, not to mention real-time quotes and market depth. You can also access order flow data to see where the 'Smart Money' is being placed.

Range of Futures Market Indices, commodities, currencies, cryptocurrencies, bonds, interest rates Pricing System Free plan: No monthly fee, micro ($0.35), standard ($1.29).

Monthly plan: $99 monthly fee, micro ($0.25), standard ($0.99).

Lifetime plan: $1,499 one-time fee, micro ($0.09), standard ($0.59). Account Types As above Trading Platforms Proprietary futures trading platform for desktops, browsers, and mobiles Account Minimum No account minimum Standout Feature Specialist futures broker with three pricing plans to choose from Our Rating 4.5/5

Pros



Trade micro e-mini and standard futures contracts

Assets include indices, commodities, and interest rates

Also one of the best crypto futures trading platforms

Transparent pricing to suit all budgets

No minimum deposit to get started Minimum margin requirements start from $50

Cons



Doesn't support individual stock futures The lowest commissions require a one-time payment of $1,499

Visit NinjaTrader

tastytrade is one of the best futures brokers for mobile trading. It offers a native mobile app for iOS and Android that comes with full functionality. This means you can buy and sell futures contracts no matter where you're based. tastytrade also offers proprietary desktop software for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Both device types connect to the same account.

tastytrade supports a wide range of futures markets. This includes US Treasuries from 2-30 years, plus indices like the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Russell 2000. You can also trade currency futures, including euros, pounds, and yen. tastytrade also supports some of the best cryptocurrencies to trade , such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Energies, metals, and agricultural futures are also available.

In terms of pricing, tastytrade charges $1.25 per contract on standard futures. Micro and small futures are reduced to $0.85 and $0.25 per contract, respectively. Commissions are charged when opening and closing a futures position. In addition to futures, tastytrade also supports stocks, ETFs, and options.

Range of Futures Market Indices, commodities, currencies, cryptocurrencies, interest rates Pricing System Fees per contract, per slide: Standard ($1.25), Micro ($0.85), Small ($0.25) Account Types Only 'The Works' accounts support futures trading Trading Platforms Proprietary futures trading platform for desktops, browsers, and mobiles Account Minimum No account minimum Standout Feature Top-rated futures trading app for iOS and Android Our Rating 4/5

Pros



Best futures trading platform for mobile users

Native iOS/Android app supports 'drag and drop' analysis

Small futures contracts can be traded from $0.25 per slide

No minimum account requirements

Markets include commodities, indices, currencies, and cryptocurrencies Also offers desktop software for Windows, Mac, and Linux

Cons



Isn't transparent on margin requirements Doesn't offer discounted fees for high-volume traders

Visit tastytrade

E*TRADE is one of the best futures brokers for tax-efficient trading. This popular broker enables users to trade futures via an Individual Retirement Account (IRA). As per IRA limits for 2024, this offers up to $7,000 in annual contributions. E*TRADE supports futures from various exchanges, including the CME, CFE, and ICE US.

This covers both micro and e-mini contracts, meaning all budgets are catered for. What's more, futures can be traded 24/6 and there are no pattern day trading rules. This means you can apply leverage without needing a $25,000 margin balance. Supported assets include US and foreign indices, interest rates, and cryptocurrencies.

Commodities futures can also be traded, including metals, grains, energies, and livestock. E*TRADE is also a great option for trading currency futures. This includes US, Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand dollars, not to mention pounds, euros, and yen. One of the main drawbacks of E*TRADE is fees. You'll pay a flat rate of $1.50 per futures contract. However, this is increased to $2.50 when trading cryptocurrency futures.

Range of Futures Market Indices, commodities, currencies, cryptocurrencies, interest rates Pricing System $1.50 per contract on all assets apart from cryptocurrencies, which cost $2.50 Account Types Standard and IRA accounts permit futures trading Trading Platforms Proprietary futures trading platform for browsers and mobiles Account Minimum No account minimum Standout Feature Trade futures via an IRA for tax-efficiency Our Rating 4/5

Pros



Trade futures tax-efficiently via an IRA

Huge selection of commodities futures

Also supports indices, cryptocurrencies, currencies, and interest rates

Solid iOS and Android mobile app with full functionality

Provides FDIC-insured bank accounts via Morgan Stanley No minimum deposit requirements

Cons



Doesn't offer desktop software Cryptocurrency futures cost $2.50 per contract

Visit E*TRADE

TradeStation is a beginner-friendly broker that supports futures, options, stocks, and many other asset classes. In the futures department, more than 600 markets are listed. Not only on US exchanges but overseas too. This includes ICE Europe, which covers financials and commodities futures. Domestic exchanges include the CME, NYMEX, and MGEX.

TradeStation has a native futures platform that comes with professional trading tools. It helps traders develop advanced strategies, including 'Statistical Arbitrage', 'Crack Spread', and 'Butterfly Spread'. Standard futures contracts are priced at $1.50 per slide.

Additional platform features include advanced charting, backtesting tools, and high-speed order execution. Support devices include desktops, mobiles, and web browsers. Micro-futures cost just $0.50 per slide. TradeStation has low margin requirements of 10%, meaning a $1,000 position can be amplified to $10,000.

Range of Futures Market Indices, commodities, currencies, cryptocurrencies, interest rates Pricing System Fees per contract, per slide: Standard ($1.50), Micro ($0.50) Account Types Individual, IRA, and Entity accounts permit futures trading Trading Platforms Proprietary futures trading platform for desktops, browsers and mobiles Account Minimum No account minimum Standout Feature More than 600 futures with fees starting from $0.50 per contract Our Rating 4/5

Pros



Supports over 600 futures markers from the US and overseas

Micro futures can be traded from $0.50 per contract

Low margin requirements of 10%

Advanced trading tools include custom charts and backtesting

Native desktop software and mobile apps for iOS and Android Lots of free educational tools to help beginners

Cons



Live chat isn't available 24/7 Advertised fees do not include exchange or execution charges

Visit TradeStation

The best futures brokers for 2024 are summarized in the table below:

Futures Broker Range of Futures Market Pricing System Account Types Trading Platforms Account Minimum Standout Feature Our Rating Interactive Brokers Stocks, indices, commodities, currencies, cryptocurrencies, bonds, interest rates $0.85 per contract (Fixed). Between $0.25-$0.85 per contract (Tiered). Fixed and Tiered accounts Proprietary futures trading platform for desktops, browsers, and mobiles None Professional futures trading platform with premium analysis tools 5/5 NinjaTrader Indices, commodities, currencies, cryptocurrencies, bonds, interest rates Free plan: No monthly fee, micro ($0.35), standard ($1.29).

Monthly plan: $99 monthly fee, micro ($0.25), standard ($0.99).

Lifetime plan: $1,499 one-time fee, micro ($0.09), standard ($0.59). See pricing system Proprietary futures trading platform for desktops, browsers, and mobiles None Specialist futures broker with three pricing plans to choose from 4.5/5 tastytrade Indices, commodities, currencies, cryptocurrencies, interest rates Fees per contract, per slide: Standard ($1.25), Micro ($0.85), Small ($0.25) Only 'The Works' accounts support futures trading Proprietary futures trading platform for desktops, browsers, and mobiles None Top-rated futures trading app for iOS and Android 4/5 E*TRADE Indices, commodities, currencies, cryptocurrencies, interest rates $1.50 per contract on all assets apart from cryptocurrencies, which cost $2.50 Standard and IRA accounts permit futures trading Proprietary futures trading platform for browsers and mobiles None One of the best platforms for futures trading via IRA accounts 4/5 TradeStation Indices, commodities, currencies, cryptocurrencies, interest rates Fees per contract, per slide: Standard ($1.50), Micro ($0.50) Individual, IRA, and Entity accounts permit futures trading Proprietary futures trading platform for desktops, browsers and mobiles None More than 600 futures with fees starting from $0.50 per contract 4/5 Optimus Futures Indices, commodities, currencies, cryptocurrencies, bonds, interest rates Contract fees start from: Standard ($0.75) and Micro ($0.25). Discounts available for higher volumes. Standard, IRA, and Broker-Assisted Proprietary futures trading platform for desktops $500 High-volume futures traders pay just $0.05 on micro contracts 3.5/5 Tickmill CFD futures for Indices, commodities, currencies, cryptocurrencies, bonds, interest rates Fees per contract, per slide: Standard ($1.30), Micro ($0.85) CFD account Proprietary futures trading platform for desktops and mobiles. Also supports MT5. $1,000 Offers CFD futures without physical delivery 3.5/5 AMP Futures Indices, commodities, currencies, bonds, interest rates Futures commissions are quoted on a client-by-client basis Standard and auto-trading accounts 50+ third-party platforms $100 Supports more than 50 third-party trading platforms 3.5/5 Saxo Bank Indices, commodities, currencies, interest rates Futures commissions from $1.25 per contract Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond (determines fees and features) SaxoTraderGO (Browsers and mobiles), SaxoTraderPRO (desktops) None (all plans) Over 320 futures markets with various account plans 3/5 TD Ameritrade Indices, commodities, currencies, cryptocurrencies, interest rates $2.25 per contract, per slide Standard and IRA accounts permit futures trading Proprietary futures trading platform for desktops, browsers, and mobiles None One of the most advanced futures platforms with high-level tools 3/5

In a nutshell, futures are financial derivatives that enable you to speculate on the future price of an asset. Some of the key advantages include low-margin requirements and the ability to go long or short. Futures offer access to many asset classes, including indices, commodities, bonds, and currencies.

The futures market is a lot more complex than buying and selling individual stocks. You'll be trading leveraged financial derivatives that are often settled in the underlying asset. As such, it's important to understand how futures trading works before joining a broker.

Let's explore the fundamentals.

All futures contracts come with a strike price and an expiry date. The strike price is the benchmark set by the markets. The expiry date is when the futures contracts are settled.

As a trader, you need to determine whether the futures will expire above or below the strike price.



For instance, Bitcoin futures with a February 2024 expiry are currently priced at $41,810 .

If you believe Bitcoin will be worth more than $41,810 on or before the expiry date, you'd purchase long futures. Conversely, short futures should be purchased if you believe the opposite.

Depending on your chosen broker, you might have access to various delivery dates. This could be anything from one to 12 months.

The best futures brokers have low-margin requirements. This means you only need to put up a small fraction of the total futures contract value.



For instance, suppose you're trading USD currency futures.

We'll say one futures contract is valued at one lot, or $100,000.

If the broker requires a 3% margin, this means you only need to have $3,000 in your margin account. Therefore, you've just amplified your position by over 33 times.

Minimum margin requirements will vary depending on the futures market, account type, and other metrics. This should be displayed by the broker when setting up an order.

Although futures brokers are aimed at experienced traders, many providers don't have a minimum account balance. This means you can deposit any amount of your choosing.

However, you also need to consider the total futures contract value and the minimum margin requirement. For instance, if the contract is worth $1,000 and the minimum margin is 20%, you'll need to trade at least $200.

One of the most important factors in futures trading is how contracts are settled on delivery. Put simply, 'delivery' refers to the date that the futures contract expires.

On delivery, some futures contracts will be 'physically settled' . This means those holding the futures contracts on expiry need to take delivery of the underlying asset. You likely don't want to receive a container of oil barrels, wheat, or natural gas. But this will be a legal requirement if you're holding physically settled futures on delivery.

Therefore, beginners should opt for futures that are cash-settled. This means the futures are settled in the respective currency, whether that's US dollars or euros.

There are many different factors to consider when researching futures trading brokers. We'll now discuss the most important brokerage metrics for futures traders in 2024.



Regulation and Safety : The vast majority of futures trades are conducted on US exchanges, such as the CME and NYMEX. Therefore, your chosen futures broker should be regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). As per CFTC rules, futures brokers must keep client money separate from their own. This is crucial, as futures accounts are not protected by the SIPC .

Type of Futures Contracts : Many different types of futures contracts can be traded online; so you'll need to explore what each broker supports. Micro and mini futures are aimed at retail clients, as they permit smaller trade minimums. Standard futures are more suitable for professional traders with larger cash balances.

Contract Settlement : Another important factor is how the broker settles futures contracts on delivery. If the futures are settled in the underlying asset, this means you'll need to take physical delivery. This can be problematic when trading commodities like oil and natural gas. Cash-settled futures are more favorable, as they're settled in the respective currency.

Range of Futures Markets : The best day trading platforms support a wide range of futures. This often includes indices like the Dow Jones and S&P 500, hard and soft commodities, currencies, and interest rates. An increasing number of brokers also offer cryptocurrency futures, although this typically only includes Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Futures Trading Fees : Fees will vary from one futures broker to the next. You'll want to choose a broker with low fees for each contract traded. This will be charged 'per slide', meaning when opening and closing futures positions. Fees can depend on the underlying asset and the type of contract (e.g. standard or micro). Considering futures are traded on margin, you'll also need to check financing rates.

Non-Trading Fees : Futures brokers often charge non-trading fees. This can include deposits and withdrawals. Rarely do futures brokers charge fees to open an account. However, some do charge monthly fees depending on the required functionality.

Trading Platforms and Tools : The best futures brokers offer a proprietary trading platform for desktops, mobiles, and web browsers. This should come with suitable futures trading tools, such as real-time contract quotes, advanced charting, and technical indicators. Backtesting and simulated trading are also important, as this will enable you to perfect your futures strategy.

Account Types : Some futures brokers offer multiple account types. For instance, you can often trade futures via a Roth or traditional IRA, which offers tax benefits. Each account type can come with various minimums, fees, and available tools.



Margin Requirement : One of the main benefits of trading futures is that they often come with low margin requirements. This is often just 10% of the total contract value. This means a $10,000 futures position would require a margin of $1,000. However, margin requirements are not only determined by the futures broker but the respective exchange and asset.



Minimum Deposit : Many futures brokers allow traders to deposit any amount when getting started. However, others have high minimums of $1,000 or more. Make sure the minimum deposit requirement aligns with your budget.



Mobile Trading : It's best to choose a futures broker that offers a mobile app. The app should support your smartphone's operating system and offer a good user experience. This will enable you to open and close futures positions when you're away from your desktop device.



Payment Methods : Consider what payment method you want to use when funding a futures trading account. US-based brokers generally support ACH and domestic wires. International brokers often accept debit/credit cards and e-wallets. Customer Service : Although customer support won't be able to suggest which futures to trade, they can help with general account queries. For instance, support related to payments, margin requirements, and verification. Check what hours the support team works and which contact methods are available.



We created a comprehensive and impartial methodology when creating futures brokers ratings for this guide. Many variables were considered, which were weighted based on their importance. For example, safety and security were prioritized, including suitable regulation and licensing. For instance, we focused on futures brokers that are regulated by the CFTC and members of the NFA .

These metrics were verified based on the provided licensing/membership numbers. In addition, our methodology ranked futures brokers based on their available markets. For instance, whether futures contracts are physically or cash-settled. We also assess the type of contract, such as standard, micro, or mini. This ensures that traders of all budgets are catered for.

Supported markets were also examined. We prefer futures market brokers that offer a wide range of assets, such as currencies, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and interest rates. Margin requirements and account minimums also formed part of our methodology. We also examined trading platforms and tools, ensuring that traders can make smart and informed decisions.

At a minimum, we expect a proprietary trading platform that supports desktop, mobile, and browser-based access. Analysis tools should include advanced charting, technical indicators, backtesting, and simulated trading. We also expect fast execution speeds and custom order types. These metrics enabled us to rank the best futures brokers for 2024. However, independent research should still be performed to ensure you choose the right platform.

In summary, we've ranked the best futures brokers for 2024. Interactive Brokers is the best option; you'll find hundreds of futures markets across commodities, indices, bonds, currencies, and more.

Trading fees start from just $0.25 per contract and there is no minimum account balance. Other top-rated options include NinjaTrader, tastytrade, and E*Trade. Just make sure you consider the risks of futures trading before proceeding.





How do I trade futures online?

You'll first need a futures broker that is regulated by the CFTC. Make a deposit and search for a futures market, such as the Dow Jones or WTI crude oil. Finally, choose from a long or short order, depending on your future price prediction.

Which is the best futures trading platform?

Interactive Brokers is one of the best futures trading platforms for low fees and market diversity. It also offers a native futures trading dashboard with advanced tools.

How do I choose a good futures broker?

Not only should you choose a futures broker that is regulated but one that offers competitive contract fees and low margin requirements. You should also check the type of futures contracts listed and how they're settled on delivery.

How much money do I need to trade futures?

Minimums will depend on your chosen futures broker. Some futures brokers don't have a minimum deposit requirement and margins often start from just 10%. This means you can trade micro futures with about $50. [/A4]

Which futures broker has the lowest spreads?

Interactive Brokers is one of the best low spread futures brokers. This is because Interactive Brokers benefit from tier-one liquidity on a global basis.

How do I know if a futures broker is regulated?

Visit the broker's website and look for its National Futures Association (NFA) registration number. This can then be verified on the NFA BASIC database.