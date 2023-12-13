Export Of Poultry Meat From Azerbaijan To China Allowed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
As a result of meetings held by the Food Safety Agency of
Azerbaijan (AFSA) with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural
Affairs of China, authorization was obtained to export poultry meat
and other poultry products to that region, Azernews reports.
Within the framework of the Agency's cooperation with the
relevant agency of China, import requirements for the veterinary
sector of this country were obtained. In this direction, studies,
evaluation of enterprises, strengthening of veterinary and sanitary
control of products and other activities were carried out.
Also on May 18, 2023, talks were held between a delegation of
the AFSA and a delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs on the export of
products under phytosanitary and veterinary control to the markets
of this country. On May 19, importers interested in importing
poultry meat to China and producers of poultry meat, and eggs and
the Exporters Association held a meeting and inspection of 5
poultry farms.
The General Administration of Customs of China, Ministry of
Agriculture and Rural Affairs confirmed the absence of highly
pathogenic avian influenza in the whole territory of Azerbaijan
based on relevant reports and research results provided by the Food
Safety Agency. Thus, the decision No. 619 of 2006 of the relevant
department of China was canceled.
According to the new decision, since December 8, the import of
poultry meat and other poultry products produced in Azerbaijan and
complying with the laws and requirements of China in the field of
food safety is allowed.
We inform entrepreneurs that they can apply to the Agency for
export of poultry meat and other poultry products to China, as well
as for familiarization with the legislation in the field of food
safety of another country, as well as for methodological
assistance.
