Export Of Poultry Meat From Azerbaijan To China Allowed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

As a result of meetings held by the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan (AFSA) with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China, authorization was obtained to export poultry meat and other poultry products to that region, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the Agency's cooperation with the relevant agency of China, import requirements for the veterinary sector of this country were obtained. In this direction, studies, evaluation of enterprises, strengthening of veterinary and sanitary control of products and other activities were carried out.

Also on May 18, 2023, talks were held between a delegation of the AFSA and a delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs on the export of products under phytosanitary and veterinary control to the markets of this country. On May 19, importers interested in importing poultry meat to China and producers of poultry meat, and eggs and the Exporters Association held a meeting and inspection of 5 poultry farms.

The General Administration of Customs of China, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs confirmed the absence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the whole territory of Azerbaijan based on relevant reports and research results provided by the Food Safety Agency. Thus, the decision No. 619 of 2006 of the relevant department of China was canceled.

According to the new decision, since December 8, the import of poultry meat and other poultry products produced in Azerbaijan and complying with the laws and requirements of China in the field of food safety is allowed.

We inform entrepreneurs that they can apply to the Agency for export of poultry meat and other poultry products to China, as well as for familiarization with the legislation in the field of food safety of another country, as well as for methodological assistance.