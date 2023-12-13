North Korean, Russian officials hold meeting to improve economic cooperation

(MENAFN) Senior North Korean economic officials held a meeting with the governor of Russia's Primorye region to discuss enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries, according to North Korean state media. The talks took place in Pyongyang and aimed to elevate economic collaboration to "higher levels." While the report did not provide specific details about the types of cooperation discussed, the governor of the Primorye region, Oleg Kozhemyako, mentioned ahead of his visit that topics could include expanding collaboration in agriculture, tourism, and trade.



This meeting comes amid growing concerns in South Korea that North Korea might be attempting to expand its labor exports to Russia, potentially violating U.N. Security Council resolutions. The concern is that North Korea could use these labor exports to generate revenue for its struggling economy and support leader Kim Jong Un's nuclear weapons program. The U.S. and South Korea have accused North Korea of supplying Russia with artillery shells and other weapons, while there are also worries about North Korea sending workers to Russia to secure much-needed foreign currency, potentially violating U.N. sanctions.



The diplomatic activity between North Korea and Russia has increased in recent months, with a summit between Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in September highlighting their aligned interests in the face of separate confrontations with the United States. While both Russia and North Korea deny accusations of weapons transfers, concerns persist about the potential violation of sanctions and the economic implications for the region.

