Mark Wahlberg Reveals He Joined Daughter Ella At Frat Party During College Visit

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 13 (IANS) Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg, recently revealed that he and daughter Ella, 20, attended a frat party together.

It happened when he visited his daughter for parents' weekend at Clemson University in South Carolina, reports People magazine.

"They were having the most fun I've ever seen anybody have, ever! Even more than her coming to Vegas," Mark told ET of his time visiting Ella's college in September.

"I was at the frat house and, you know, a couple of spots in town."

"It was nuts. Parents' weekend was incredible," he added.

In addition to Ella, Mark and wife Rhea Durham are parents to daughter Grace, 13, and sons Brendan, 15, and Michael, 17.

As per People, last month, 'The Family Plan' actor celebrated Thanksgiving with his whole brood, posing for a sweet photo that Durham, 45, shared on Instagram. "Thankful", she captioned the photo, where the family stood together with a stretch of blue sky in the window behind them.

While chatting exclusively with People ahead of F45's Wahlberg Week in October, the actor opened up about his family's recent move to Nevada.

"Everybody's adapted nicely. The kids are all out at school, and everybody's happy," Mark said of his family.

As for their plans for the upcoming holiday season, the actor said, "Well, I'm constantly busy and travelling, so I'm looking forward to getting home and spending some time with the family”.

